iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 744,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,791 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,143,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,856,000 after purchasing an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,251,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,526,000 after buying an additional 32,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.49. 52,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,487. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

