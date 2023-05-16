iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.77 and last traded at $22.81. Approximately 60,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 140,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2,943.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 117,755 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 145,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares during the period.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2029. IBDU was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.