iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Stake Raised by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 5.2% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of BATS ACWV traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.87. The company had a trading volume of 249,782 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $88.22.

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

