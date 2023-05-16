iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,903,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,904,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $106.87. The company had a trading volume of 496,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,195. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.33.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

