Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Ituran Location and Control Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ITRN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $510.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.09. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $20.35 and a one year high of $27.52.
Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $74.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.63 million.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
