ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given New GBX 80 Price Target at Barclays

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 85 ($1.06) to GBX 80 ($1.00) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ITV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

ITV stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. ITV has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.21.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 5.22%.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

