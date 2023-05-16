Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Short Interest Update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the April 15th total of 993,600 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.70.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Ivanhoe Electric stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. 729,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.01. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 1,896.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $54,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 334,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,766.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IE. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.