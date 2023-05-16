IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Short Interest Update

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,350,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the April 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $742,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 1,829 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $54,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,128,221 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IVERIC bio

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IVERIC bio by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,128,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,426,000 after buying an additional 377,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,733,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,747 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,812,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,987 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,518,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,116,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,736,000 after buying an additional 134,845 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.98. 1,179,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,374. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.10. IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 18.63 and a current ratio of 18.63.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISEE has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on IVERIC bio from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush lowered IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.45.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

