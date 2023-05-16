Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Jarvis Securities Price Performance

JIM stock opened at GBX 158.67 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.69. The stock has a market cap of £70.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Jarvis Securities alerts:

Jarvis Securities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; nominee, certificated, SIPP, and ISA accounts; savings schemes; and outsourced financial administration services to investment firms.

Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.