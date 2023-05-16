Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.50

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Jarvis Securities’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
JIM stock opened at GBX 158.67 ($1.99) on Tuesday. Jarvis Securities has a 12 month low of GBX 91.20 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 235 ($2.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 144.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 155.69. The stock has a market cap of £70.97 million, a PE ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.55.
