Jerry James Hunter Sells 64,409 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,701,927 shares in the company, valued at $40,013,398.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jerry James Hunter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total value of $367,155.60.

On Thursday, March 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jerry James Hunter sold 62,913 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $695,817.78.

Snap Trading Down 1.0 %

SNAP traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 20,170,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,070,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.19. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.33 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

SNAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Snap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 262,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 325,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 251,598 shares during the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

