Jet Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $148,915.15 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $148,915.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

