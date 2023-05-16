Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $16.12 million and $147,038.57 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020521 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025753 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018444 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,111.01 or 1.00073034 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000098 BTC.

JET is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

