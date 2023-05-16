JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $11,355,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $11,355,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,748,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,120,804.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Horing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 12th, Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $11,270,000.00.

JFrog Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.36. 764,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,986. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on FROG. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the period. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Featured Stories

