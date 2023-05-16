JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 921 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,156 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 312 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $4.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.03. 433,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,644. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.18. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

