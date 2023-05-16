JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 239 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. 228,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,001,093. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In related news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total value of $836,637.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

