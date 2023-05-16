JGP Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. The company had a trading volume of 312,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,047. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $160.99. The company has a market capitalization of $65.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.67.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

