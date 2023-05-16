JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,104 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 673 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 31,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,197 shares of company stock worth $6,659,607. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.2 %

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $110.11. 1,393,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,107,474. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

