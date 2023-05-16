JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.0% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.0 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.32. 610,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,602. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.05 and its 200 day moving average is $174.90. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

