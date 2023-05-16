JGP Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,293 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 122,068.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after purchasing an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 993,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,367,000 after acquiring an additional 643,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,902,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,598,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,939. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.15. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $215.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

