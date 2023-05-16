JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Quest Diagnostics makes up about 2.9% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.96. 211,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,796. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day moving average is $144.70. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at $5,577,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading

