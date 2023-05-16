JGP Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up 2.3% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $12,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,862,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Tractor Supply by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 26,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.18. The stock had a trading volume of 881,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,620. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.65 and its 200-day moving average is $227.12. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

