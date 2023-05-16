John Krause Sells 3,844 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

JELD-WEN Stock Down 0.4 %

JELD stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 491,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $19.51.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after acquiring an additional 51,801 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in JELD-WEN by 1.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

