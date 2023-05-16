John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
WG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).
John Wood Group Price Performance
Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 75.40 ($0.94) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 143.60 ($1.80). 21,040,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market capitalization of £993.48 million, a P/E ratio of -175.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.19). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.53.
Insider Buying and Selling
About John Wood Group
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.
See Also
- Livent Stock Charges Higher as Lithium Prices Bounce
- The Home Depot Returns To The Bargain Basement: Yay!
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Turns Profitable On Successful Drug Launch
- Fast-Food Stocks Set To Sizzle This Summer
- Lightspeed Commerce to Capitalize on Labor Shortage
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.