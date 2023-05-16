John Wood Group (LON:WG) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

John Wood Group (LON:WG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

WG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.07) price objective on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered John Wood Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.38) to GBX 237 ($2.97) in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 190 ($2.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 237 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 209.80 ($2.63).

Shares of LON WG traded down GBX 75.40 ($0.94) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 143.60 ($1.80). 21,040,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company has a market capitalization of £993.48 million, a P/E ratio of -175.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of GBX 102.05 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 255 ($3.19). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 213.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 171.53.

In other news, insider David Kemp bought 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, for a total transaction of £3,674.30 ($4,602.66). In related news, insider Jacqui Ferguson purchased 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 195 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £3,133.65 ($3,925.40). Also, insider David Kemp acquired 2,534 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £3,674.30 ($4,602.66). In the last three months, insiders acquired 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,641. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

