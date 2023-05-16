JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 28.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $13.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $135.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17. The stock has a market cap of $395.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,894,646,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

