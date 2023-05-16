K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 145000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

K9 Gold Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -0.22.

K9 Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.