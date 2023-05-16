Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Short Interest Up 8.3% in April

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,500 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the April 15th total of 73,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Kaltura from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $1.75 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kaltura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.81.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 1st quarter worth about $4,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 561.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,247 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kaltura by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 963,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Kaltura by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 551,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

KLTR opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $259.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.59.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 116.55% and a negative net margin of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kaltura will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

