Kaspa (KAS) Price Tops $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last week, Kaspa has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $373.76 million and approximately $9.32 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 18,561,985,164 coins and its circulating supply is 18,561,985,604 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 18,547,708,043.867622. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.02180332 USD and is down -2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $9,500,536.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

