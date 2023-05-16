Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance

KEG.UN traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.52 and a 12 month high of C$16.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51. The firm has a market cap of C$178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.33.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

