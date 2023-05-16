Keg Royalties Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:KEG.UN)

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Stock Performance
KEG.UN traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$15.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$14.52 and a 12 month high of C$16.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.51. The firm has a market cap of C$178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 1.33.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
Featured Stories
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.