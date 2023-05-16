KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,770,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the April 15th total of 29,190,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 335,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,280,348.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 135,193 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 335,457 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,384 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KeyCorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 17,366,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,397,170. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

