Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Trading Down 0.6%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 448 ($5.61) and last traded at GBX 449 ($5.62). Approximately 11,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 38,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 451.50 ($5.66).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keystone Law Group in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 474.44 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.96. The company has a market cap of £140.85 million, a PE ratio of 2,138.10 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 10.90 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $5.20. Keystone Law Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,619.05%.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

