KickToken Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $60.87 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,968,676 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,968,675 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,968,675.6567916. The last known price of KickToken is 0.0087628 USD and is up 0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $71.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

