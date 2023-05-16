Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.52

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.54, with a volume of 695765 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,235,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 158.9% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,493,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,644 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,199,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,098 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,495,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

