KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KLA were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,833,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,653 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 451.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 352,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,663,000 after purchasing an additional 288,542 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 577,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 52.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,239,000 after purchasing an additional 221,892 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $399.26.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,506 shares of company stock worth $15,198,446. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $404.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $429.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $379.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $383.63.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

