KOK (KOK) Price Hits $0.0354 on Major Exchanges

KOK (KOK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $17.69 million and approximately $676,233.73 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.03556242 USD and is up 14.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $734,187.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

