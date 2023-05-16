Komodo 1-Day Volume Hits $3.10 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $39.11 million and $3.10 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.04 or 0.00122323 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00046881 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030670 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000735 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000135 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

