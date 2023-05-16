Komodo Price Down 4.7% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $38.97 million and $2.55 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00121840 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00047568 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030350 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

