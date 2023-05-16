Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($18.48) to €16.00 ($17.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. 10.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE PHG opened at $20.77 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.56. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.43%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

