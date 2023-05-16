KonPay Price Down 13.3% Over Last Week (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 16th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $96.95 million and $15.34 million worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KonPay has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KonPay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000250 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

