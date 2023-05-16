Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 510,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kontoor Brands news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,201,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 5,918,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after buying an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,919,000 after purchasing an additional 310,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,864,000.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kontoor Brands Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.59.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 102.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
Read More
