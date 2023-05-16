KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 114,480 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 72,477 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.34. 27,289,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,385,988. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $36.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,222,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,313,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,273,000 after buying an additional 2,736,943 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,938,000 after buying an additional 784,010 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,532,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,868,000 after buying an additional 37,716 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,138,000.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

