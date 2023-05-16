Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $12.66

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.66, but opened at $12.25. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 29,367 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KURA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Kura Oncology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $817.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.56 and a current ratio of 18.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after purchasing an additional 296,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,330,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also

