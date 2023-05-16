Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%.
Kyocera Stock Performance
Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
