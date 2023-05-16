Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kyocera had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 7.31%.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock opened at $55.89 on Tuesday. Kyocera has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

