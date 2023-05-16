L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of L3Harris Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE LHX traded down $2.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.97. 927,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,651. The stock has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $183.21 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

