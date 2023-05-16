L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $166,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $185.01. The company had a trading volume of 349,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,073. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.21 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.28. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

