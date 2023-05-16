LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.8 %

Lam Research stock opened at $552.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.40. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $552.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

