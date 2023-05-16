LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Stock Up 4.8 %

Lam Research stock opened at $552.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $508.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.40. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $552.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.