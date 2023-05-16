LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Sells 374 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $169,542,952.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total transaction of $294,721.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,414 shares in the company, valued at $33,320,729.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,747 shares of company stock worth $63,062,723 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CDNS. Atlantic Securities raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.47 and a twelve month high of $217.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.22.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

