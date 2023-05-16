LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after purchasing an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,076,000 after buying an additional 1,030,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 981,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $182,377,000 after acquiring an additional 23,122 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.12. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $166.49 and a 1-year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

