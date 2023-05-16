Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Update

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 616,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.4 %

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.59. 563,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,675. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $225.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.29. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.13.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

A number of research analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $2,004,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,510.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laboratory Co. of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $170,780,000 after purchasing an additional 711,977 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $137,652,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after acquiring an additional 485,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.