Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys New Holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Monro at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNRO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Monro by 3.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,997 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Monro by 8.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Monro by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Monro by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Monro during the first quarter worth $289,000.

Monro stock opened at $48.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.20. Monro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $55.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

