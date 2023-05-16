Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after buying an additional 179,504 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after purchasing an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,804,000 after purchasing an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $58.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NSA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

